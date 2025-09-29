Stateside: Friday, Sept. 26, 2025
Today, a legal scholar’s perspective on the ways public officials have reacted to political speech after Charlie Kirk’s murder.
Then, Jacinda Townsend on her new novel contemplating the ripple effect of police violence against Black families.
Plus, a rock duo from Traverse City celebrates the release of their latest work, with lyrics born of pandemic-era isolation.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Nancy Costello, clinical professor of law at MSU and Director of their First Amendment Clinic
- Jacinda Townsend, author and assistant professor of Literary Arts at Brown University
Jessie Bobenmoyer & Niki Ryland, musicians, Hail Your Highness