Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published September 29, 2025 at 10:22 AM EDT
Today, a legal scholar’s perspective on the ways public officials have reacted to political speech after Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Then, Jacinda Townsend on her new novel contemplating the ripple effect of police violence against Black families.

Plus, a rock duo from Traverse City celebrates the release of their latest work, with lyrics born of pandemic-era isolation.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Nancy Costello, clinical professor of law at MSU and Director of their First Amendment Clinic
  • Jacinda Townsend, author and assistant professor of Literary Arts at Brown University

  • Jessie Bobenmoyer & Niki Ryland, musicians, Hail Your Highness

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
