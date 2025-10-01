© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published October 1, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT
Our country has seen a wave of gun violence in the last several weeks, including the arson and shooting of a church and its congregation in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Episcopal Bishop Bonnie Perry joined us to talk about the role of faith in the wake of this tragic incident.

Then, Dave Trotter, a Great Lakes shipwreck hunter and captain and chief investor for the Underseas Research Associates, told us more about his team's discovery of the wreck of the SS Carruthers, the last of the "Big Eight" freighter shipwrecks to be found.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rt. Rev. Dr. Bishop Bonnie A. Perry, 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Michigan
  • Dave Trotter, Great Lakes shipwreck hunter and captain and chief investor for the Underseas Research Associates
