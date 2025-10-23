© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published October 23, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
First, Michigan Public reporter Dustin Dwyer shared what he’s found reporting on a proposed data center near Kalamazoo for NPR’s The Indicator. Many small towns in Michigan continue to wrestle with the potential and problems of similar big tech data centers, with many residents opposed to the facilities.

Then, author Megan Cummins discussed her debut novel, Atomic Hearts. It’s a tale of two friends, their fathers, and the web of opioid addiction.

And, the CEO of the Roosevelt Institute joined us to discuss what’s changed in Michigan since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed in Congress. The legislation cut taxes for top earners and cut federal spending on programs like Medicaid, food assistance and student loans.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter at Michigan Public
  • Megan Cummins, author
  • Elizabeth Wilkins, president and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute
Stateside On Air Data Centerbookstrump administrationFederal Funding
