To our Ann Arbor/Detroit listeners: Our WUOM tower is undergoing maintenance and will be at reduced power until 4 p.m. Thanks for your patience. Click through for other ways to listen.
Stateside: Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published October 27, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT
The recent government shutdown has led to SNAP benefit cuts, affecting access to food for millions of Americans. First, more on how Michigan food banks are affected by this with Ken Estelle, the CEO of Feeding America West Michigan. Then, Michigan-born Poet Carey Salerno spoke about her new collection of poetry, "The Hungriest Stars." Available October 28, the work was inspired by her struggles with endometriosis, reproductive health and infertility. Also, since the boom in use of LLMs (large language models), debate on their role in the classroom has been ongoing. Margot Finn, a lecturer at the University of Michigan, talked about AI use at universities. Plus, On Hand featured a listener story about the Michigan left from siblings April Van Buren, producer for On Hand, and Chris Van Buren, attorney.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ken Estelle, CEO of Feeding America West Michigan
  • Carey Salerno, poet and publisher
  • Margot Finn, lecturer on sustainable food systems at the University of Michigan
  • April Van Buren, producer for On Hand
  • Chris Van Buren, attorney living in New York City
