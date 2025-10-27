Stateside: Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

The recent government shutdown has led to SNAP benefit cuts, affecting access to food for millions of Americans. First, more on how Michigan food banks are affected by this with Ken Estelle, the CEO of Feeding America West Michigan. Then, Michigan-born Poet Carey Salerno spoke about her new collection of poetry, "The Hungriest Stars." Available October 28, the work was inspired by her struggles with endometriosis, reproductive health and infertility. Also, since the boom in use of LLMs (large language models), debate on their role in the classroom has been ongoing. Margot Finn, a lecturer at the University of Michigan, talked about AI use at universities. Plus, On Hand featured a listener story about the Michigan left from siblings April Van Buren, producer for On Hand, and Chris Van Buren, attorney.

