Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:32 AM EDT
First, a Maple Valley Township treasurer's husband was identified as the creator behind a neo-Nazi YouTube channel. MLive Senior Reporter Matthew Miller told us more about the town hall held in reaction to the exposé. Also, October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Dr. Katherine Gold, an associate professor of both family medicine and obstetrics and gynecology at Michigan Medicine, and Monica Sholar Anderson, the founder of resource center Remembering Cherubs, weighed in on the support needs of families who have suffered a pregnancy or infant loss.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Matthew Miller, senior reporter and editor at MLive
  • Dr. Katherine Gold, associate professor of family medicine and associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Michigan Medicine
  • Monica Sholar Anderson, founder of pregnancy and infant loss resource center Remembering Cherubs
