© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Oct. 31, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published October 31, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On this Halloween edition of Stateside, Michigan’s senior Senator Gary Peters joined to give insight and context on Federal government shutdown, the effect it has on Michiganders and what needs to happen to move forward.

Then,  a group of University of Michigan students back in 1986 made a 2-minute film about female skateboarders kicking butt and taking names on the Diag. The film earned cult status over the decades since.  Now, a jacket featured in the film is entering the Smithsonian’s collection. One of three skate witches shared her memories of making the film and the meaning behind it.

Lastly, Michigan Public's podcast On Hand explores a listener question about the creepiest cryptid said to roam the Michigan wilderness: the Michigan Dogman. A historian details the long past of this creature in our state and a podcast host shared what he has learned after interviewing more than 600 eye witness accounts.

Want to submit a question to On Hand? Do it here:

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

Tags
Stateside On Air federal government shutdowngovernment shutdownshutdownGary PetersSNAPFoodfood banksfood securityfood insecurityMichigan Food Assistanceskateboardfilmmichigan filmAnn Arborrural legendurban legendsMichigan historyMichiganDogman
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes