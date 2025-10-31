Stateside: Friday, Oct. 31, 2025

On this Halloween edition of Stateside, Michigan’s senior Senator Gary Peters joined to give insight and context on Federal government shutdown, the effect it has on Michiganders and what needs to happen to move forward.

Then, a group of University of Michigan students back in 1986 made a 2-minute film about female skateboarders kicking butt and taking names on the Diag. The film earned cult status over the decades since. Now, a jacket featured in the film is entering the Smithsonian’s collection. One of three skate witches shared her memories of making the film and the meaning behind it.

Lastly, Michigan Public's podcast On Hand explores a listener question about the creepiest cryptid said to roam the Michigan wilderness: the Michigan Dogman. A historian details the long past of this creature in our state and a podcast host shared what he has learned after interviewing more than 600 eye witness accounts.

Want to submit a question to On Hand? Do it here:

Online Submission Form

Call us: 734-764-7840

Email us: onhand@michiganpublic.org

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

