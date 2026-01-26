© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Jan. 26, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published January 26, 2026 at 6:33 PM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

In the wake of ICE’s lethal shootings of civilians in Minneapolis, we talked to a constitutional law professor about aggressive immigration enforcement, gun rights and what checks and balances might still come into play.

Then, we learned about Michigan moms who are fundraising for families in Gaza.

And we chatted with musician Nat Timmerman about their latest album and their upcoming appearance at the Ann Arbor Folk Festival. Timmerman’s music marries traditional folk instruments, like banjo and fiddle, with processing and synth effects.

Finally, the latest episode of On Hand, Stateside’s podcast about what makes Michigan unique. Producer Michelle Jokisch-Polo digs into where Michigan’s favorite exclamation comes from.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Leah Litman, professor at the University of Michigan Law School
  • Beenish Ahmed, reporter for Michigan Public
  • Nat Timmerman, musician 
  • Betsy Sneller, co-director of Michigan State University’s Sociolinguistics Lab
