Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026
First, we learned what the freezing cold weather means at shelters around Michigan. This especially cold and snowy winter has been brutal for Michiganders living outside.
Then, we discussed a new project that aims to stop postpartum depression before it begins. The project, based at Michigan State University, is called ROSE – Reach Out, Stay Strong, Essentials.
And we bring you the latest episode of It’s Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta: a conversation with Michigan's House Speaker.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Laura Grimwood, senior director of community engagement at City Rescue Mission in Lansing
- Jennifer Johnson, founding chair of the Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Flint campus
- Diane Wisnieski, project manager at Henry Ford Health Center for Health Policies and Health Research