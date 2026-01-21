© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026

Stateside Staff
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:30 PM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First, we learned what the freezing cold weather means at shelters around Michigan. This especially cold and snowy winter has been brutal for Michiganders living outside.

Then, we discussed a new project that aims to stop postpartum depression before it begins. The project, based at Michigan State University, is called ROSE – Reach Out, Stay Strong, Essentials.

And we bring you the latest episode of It’s Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta: a conversation with Michigan's House Speaker.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Laura Grimwood, senior director of community engagement at City Rescue Mission in Lansing
  • Jennifer Johnson, founding chair of the Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Flint campus
  • Diane Wisnieski, project manager at Henry Ford Health Center for Health Policies and Health Research
