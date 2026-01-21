Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026

First, we learned what the freezing cold weather means at shelters around Michigan. This especially cold and snowy winter has been brutal for Michiganders living outside.

Then, we discussed a new project that aims to stop postpartum depression before it begins. The project, based at Michigan State University, is called ROSE – Reach Out, Stay Strong, Essentials.

And we bring you the latest episode of It’s Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta: a conversation with Michigan's House Speaker.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

