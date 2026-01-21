© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published January 21, 2026 at 8:19 AM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First up, we sat down with Automotive Journalist Jamie Butters and Economic Forecaster Gabe Ehrlich, PhD, to take a look at the future of Michigan's automotive industry in light of a tariff-sensitive economy.

Then, a bit about an upcoming statewide ban on planting certain invasive species, including several that are commonly used in landscaping, with Forester Lawrence Law.

Also, more on the ICE detention and release of Hmong refugee Lue Yang from lawyer Nancy Xiong, who is representing Mr. Yang.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jamie Butters, veteran automotive journalist
  • Gabe Ehrlich, PhD, economic forecaster at the University of Michigan and director of the Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics
  • Lawrence Law, forester at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
  • Nancy Xiong, lawyer with Behan & Przybylo representing Mr. Lue Yang
Stateside On Air automotivetariffsinvasive speciesplantsHmongICE detainees
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
