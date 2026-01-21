Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026

First up, we sat down with Automotive Journalist Jamie Butters and Economic Forecaster Gabe Ehrlich, PhD, to take a look at the future of Michigan's automotive industry in light of a tariff-sensitive economy.

Then, a bit about an upcoming statewide ban on planting certain invasive species, including several that are commonly used in landscaping, with Forester Lawrence Law.

Also, more on the ICE detention and release of Hmong refugee Lue Yang from lawyer Nancy Xiong, who is representing Mr. Yang.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: