Michigan gas prices edge closer to record territory one week before 2026 election

Michigan gas prices are once again edging toward record territory a week before Election Day.

AAA Michigan says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the state hit $4.83 a gallon last week. That's a 32 cent increase in the past week.



Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($4.89), Ann Arbor ($4.81), Flint ($4.81)

Metro Detroit ($4.89), Ann Arbor ($4.81), Flint ($4.81) Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.65), Benton Harbor ($4.75), Jackson ($4.77)

"With crude oil back above $100 a barrel, elevated oil prices are adding significant upward pressure to what motorists are paying for gasoline,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA Michigan, in a statement.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased to 8.98 million barrels per day from 8.40 million barrels. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased to 205.3 million from 208.3 million barrels. Gasoline production increased to 9.75 million barrels per day from from 9.23 million barrels.

Michigan’s all-time record high price for a gallon of gasoline was $5.22 in June 2022.