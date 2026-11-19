An Elegant Evening Celebrating the First Lady of Song and the Timeless Beauty of American Jazz at Aretha’s Jazz Café

DETROIT, MI — November 2026 — The timeless melodies, sophisticated swing, and extraordinary musical legacy of one of America's greatest vocalists will take center stage on Monday, November 23, 2026, as Sky Covington’s Preservation of Jazz presents A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, featuring Detroit vocalist Jiana Hunter, at Aretha’s Jazz Café inside Detroit's historic Music Hall.

Part of the Monday Night Music Series: Tributes, this special presentation celebrates the artistry of Ella Fitzgerald, affectionately known as the First Lady of Song, whose remarkable voice, impeccable phrasing, and pioneering approach to jazz improvisation helped shape the history of American music.

The evening promises a celebration of classic jazz, musical storytelling, and the enduring beauty of songs that have inspired generations of performers and audiences alike.

CELEBRATING THE FIRST LADY OF SONG

Few voices have left an imprint on American music as profound as Ella Fitzgerald.

From her early beginnings with the Chick Webb Orchestra to her celebrated interpretations of the Great American Songbook, Fitzgerald transformed the art of jazz singing through her extraordinary vocal range, rhythmic sophistication, and seemingly effortless ability to improvise.

Her interpretations of classics such as Summertime, Misty, A-Tisket, A-Tasket, Someone to Watch Over Me, and How High the Moon remain among the most celebrated recordings in jazz history.

A 13-time Grammy Award recipient, Fitzgerald helped elevate jazz vocals to an extraordinary level of artistry while opening doors for generations of women in music.

Her legendary scat singing, joyful musical spirit, and unmistakable sense of swing continue to influence vocalists around the world.

JIANA HUNTER: A DETROIT VOICE CELEBRATING A JAZZ ICON

Taking center stage for this special musical presentation is Jiana Hunter, whose performance will celebrate the remarkable legacy of Ella Fitzgerald.

Hunter will bring her own vocal interpretation to music associated with one of jazz's most beloved performers, inviting audiences to rediscover the melodies, rhythms, and emotional richness that made Fitzgerald an international treasure.

Rather than simply recreating the past, the evening celebrates the living tradition of jazz, where each generation of performers contributes its own musical perspective to the timeless compositions that define the genre.

Through this special performance, audiences will experience a musical connection between the golden age of jazz and Detroit's contemporary vocal community.

PRESERVING THE MUSIC, HONORING THE LEGENDS

For 11-time Detroit Music Award recipient, vocalist, producer, and cultural curator Sky Covington, presenting tributes to legendary artists is an important part of preserving the musical traditions that helped shape American culture.

Through Sky Covington’s Preservation of Jazz, Covington continues to create opportunities for Detroit's exceptional musicians and vocalists while celebrating the artists whose contributions remain essential to the history of jazz, blues, soul, and R&B.

The Monday Night Music Series: Tributes brings these musical legacies to life through intimate live performances at Aretha’s Jazz Café.

Each production introduces audiences to the artistry and cultural influence of a legendary performer while providing a platform for today's Detroit musicians to share their talents.

AN INTIMATE EVENING OF JAZZ AT ARETHA’S JAZZ CAFÉ

Hosted by Detroit comedian and entertainer Mike Bonner, the evening will offer audiences an opportunity to experience live jazz in the warm and welcoming atmosphere of Aretha’s Jazz Café.

Guests are invited to enjoy dinner, connect with fellow music lovers, and experience a beautiful evening celebrating one of the most recognizable voices in jazz history.

Whether a lifelong admirer of Ella Fitzgerald or discovering her musical legacy for the first time, audiences can look forward to an evening celebrating the enduring power of the human voice.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald

Featuring: Jiana Hunter

Presented by: Sky Covington’s Preservation of Jazz

Series: Monday Night Music Series: Tributes

Date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Venue: Aretha’s Jazz Café at Music Hall

Address: 350 Madison Street, Detroit, Michigan

Admission: $35

Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Showtime: 7:00 PM

Hosted by: Mike Bonner

Curator and Producer: Sky Covington

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2002951779691?aff=oddtdtcreator

Ticket Information: 248-383-3385