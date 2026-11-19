Merry & Bright
Merry & Bright
A festive favorite, this annual holiday concert is a treat for the whole family!
Immerse yourself in an evening of joy, cherished traditions, and a melodic journey through nostalgic holiday favorites. This festive celebration promises fun for the whole family with an on-stage musical story with a special guest narrator, carol sing-alongs, plus one lucky attendee* to lead us all through a Sleigh Ride! Will it be you?
Mendel Center Jenkins Theatre
$12.75 - $42
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra Association, INC.
2699824030
hollie@smso.org
Mendel Center Jenkins Theatre
1100 Yore AveBenton Harbor, Michigan 49022
2699824030
hollie@smso.org