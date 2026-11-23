NativitySEEN: Free Christmas Nativity Display
NativitySEEN: Free Christmas Nativity Display
Celebrate Christmas at NativitySEEN, a free, family-friendly display of 350+ nativity scenes from around the world. Drop in anytime from 3 to 8 p.m. on December 4, 5, or 6 at Good News Baptist Church. Walk through the wheelchair-accessible display at your own pace and reflect on the story of Jesus’ birth. More information: https://www.nativityseen.com/
Good News Baptist Church
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Good News Baptist Church
Good News Baptist Church
6830 Eastern Ave SEGrand Rapids, Michigan 49508