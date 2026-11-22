Celebrate the second night of Chanukah at the annual Shain Park Menorah Lighting, part of the Downtown Birmingham Chanukah celebration. The giant menorah will be lit on the Birmingham Winter Markt main stage in Shain Park, with live music and festive Chanukah fun for all ages. Free and open to the whole community. Hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills. RSVP at bhchabad.org/chanukah.