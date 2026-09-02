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Soul Happens

Soul Happens

Soul Happens formed in 2025. We play grooves from Old School to Neo - and other genres - that are fun for us and make audiences feel good.

Audiences should expect fun and uplifting music drawn from genres that range across the spectrum of Soul, Jazz, Funk and Blues. Instrumentals, originals and classics that draw on the place where soul happens and audiences feel good.

Band Members:

Ginny Caldwell — Vocals, Saxophone, Flute

Ron Caldwell — Drums

Pat Hudson — Bass

Ben Kohrman — Guitar, Vocals

Rick Seguin — Vocals

Richard Wolfolk - Keyboards, Vocals

Doors open at 5:00 p.m, show begins at 7:00 PM. Urban Beat will be open for food and drinks before and during the show.

More info on venue offerings online at www.urbanbeatevents.com

Tickets

UrbanBeat
$10.00
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Street
Lansing, Michigan 48906