© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trunk or Treat @ LLBC

Trunk or Treat @ LLBC

Join us at Lake Lansing Baptist Church for a fun, family-friendly Trunk or Treat! Enjoy candy, games, decorated trunks, and a great evening together with our community. Free admission. Bring the whole family!

Lake Lansing Baptist Church
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lake Lansing Baptist Church
5173320864
pastor@lakelansingbaptist.org
www.lakelansingbaptist.org

Artist Group Info

rock_of_ages09@yahoo.com
Lake Lansing Baptist Church
5960 Okemos Rd
East Lansing, Michigan 48823-1542
5173320864
pastor@lakelansingbaptist.org
www.lakelansingbaptist.org