Trunk or Treat @ LLBC
Trunk or Treat @ LLBC
Join us at Lake Lansing Baptist Church for a fun, family-friendly Trunk or Treat! Enjoy candy, games, decorated trunks, and a great evening together with our community. Free admission. Bring the whole family!
Lake Lansing Baptist Church
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lake Lansing Baptist Church
5173320864
pastor@lakelansingbaptist.org
Artist Group Info
rock_of_ages09@yahoo.com
Lake Lansing Baptist Church
5960 Okemos RdEast Lansing, Michigan 48823-1542
5173320864
pastor@lakelansingbaptist.org