A top Michigan auto industry executive says the stakes are very high as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Chinese president Xi Jinping this week.

Expanding the Chinese auto industry footprint in Canada is expected to be among the topics discussed.

Carney said Saturday during a stop in the Philippines that any trade agreement with Washington, D.C. must leave Canada with a viable auto industry. He said Monday that negotiations with the United States remain his priority, but their outcome could determine whether Canada pursues alternatives involving European, Chinese, or Japanese automakers.

“We have the best auto workers in the world, and we want them fully deployed, full opportunity, in an integrated North American market,” Carney told reporters during a stop in Cambodia. “That market has become less integrated because of U.S. trade actions.”

'We got to protect jobs in Michigan'

Glenn Stevens Jr., the executive director of MichAuto, sees a potential national security and economic threat to Michigan.

Stevens worries if Chinese automakers become more established in Canada, the result will be a loss of market share for domestic auto companies. He also suggests vehicles with Chinese components could become a security issue in the U.S.

“At the end of the day, we got to protect jobs in Michigan and we got to protect national security and we have to make sure that ... really, ultimately and hopefully, our relationship with Canada is going to be stronger into the future,” Stevens said.

Stevens said Michigan’s auto industry is lobbying both the U.S. and Canadian governments to resolve their trade disputes and support domestic auto production.