© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:51 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The U.S. and Canada remain at an apparent stalemate regarding a trade deal to end recently enacted tariffs. Reporter Mickey Djuric, who covers Canada for Politico, shared what she has learned about the ongoing negotiations — and what they could mean for Michigan — from her travels with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Then, journalist, author and podcaster Scott Burnstein joined Stateside to discuss the evergreen interest and proliferation of theories around the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa to mark the event's 50th anniversary.
Also, Huwaida Arraf, Michigan attorney and activist, joined the freedom flotilla Handala and was detained on arrival. Now released, she spoke with us from Israel about her experience and the ongoing famine in Gaza.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mickey Djuric, policy and politics reporter for Politico
  • Scott Burnstein, journalist, author and podcaster
  • Huwaida Arraf, attorney and human rights activist
Tags
Stateside On Air canadatariffstrump administrationJimmy Hoffateamsterslaboruniongazapalestineisraelmiddle east
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes