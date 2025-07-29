Stateside: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

The U.S. and Canada remain at an apparent stalemate regarding a trade deal to end recently enacted tariffs. Reporter Mickey Djuric, who covers Canada for Politico, shared what she has learned about the ongoing negotiations — and what they could mean for Michigan — from her travels with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Then, journalist, author and podcaster Scott Burnstein joined Stateside to discuss the evergreen interest and proliferation of theories around the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa to mark the event's 50th anniversary.

Also, Huwaida Arraf, Michigan attorney and activist, joined the freedom flotilla Handala and was detained on arrival. Now released, she spoke with us from Israel about her experience and the ongoing famine in Gaza.

