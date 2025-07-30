Stateside: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

In 2015, Michigan set a ten-year goal to rank among the top 10 states for education. The state has poured billions of dollars into its education system, the 9th largest investment of any state. But a decade later, Michigan has not only failed to increase its scores — the state now regularly ranks within the bottom 10 states in the nation. Isabel Lohman and Michael Wilkinson of Bridge Michigan joined us to discuss their recent deep-dive into the state’s failure to meet its education goals.

Then, we received a dispatch from Michigan Public’s Lester Graham about what an oil spill on the Kalamazoo River in 2010 might tell us about Enbridge's Line 5 today.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:


