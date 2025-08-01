© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, August 1, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 1, 2025 at 3:23 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The state is trying to clear up confusion around COVID vaccine coverage for children and pregnant women after new federal guidance. We talked to Michigan Public's health reporter Kate Wells about what you need to know.

Then, a conversation about a new program that delivers breast milk from incarcerated mothers to their babies at home.

Also, our friends at the Archives of Michigan talked to us about the shifting legal definitions of death throughout state history. And, we looked at the toll of data centers on Michigan’s fresh water resources.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, health reporter at Michigan Public
  • Angelene Love, human milk transport coordinator for Mama's Mobile Milk
  • Rachel Clark, archivist with the Archives of Michigan
  • Helena Volzer, senior source water policy manager at the Alliance for the Great Lakes
Tags
Stateside On Air Michigan historybreast milkCDCvaccinationCOVID-19Data Centerwater resources
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes