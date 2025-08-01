Stateside: Friday, August 1, 2025

The state is trying to clear up confusion around COVID vaccine coverage for children and pregnant women after new federal guidance. We talked to Michigan Public's health reporter Kate Wells about what you need to know.

Then, a conversation about a new program that delivers breast milk from incarcerated mothers to their babies at home.

Also, our friends at the Archives of Michigan talked to us about the shifting legal definitions of death throughout state history. And, we looked at the toll of data centers on Michigan’s fresh water resources.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

