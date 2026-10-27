John James, RFK Jr. rally supporters in Grand Rapids with early voting underway

U.S. Rep. and Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate John James held a "Get Out the Vote" rally Monday in Grand Rapids, telling hundreds of supporters they "need to vote like Michigan's future depends on it" with one week remaining until the midterm election.

“We must keep our borders secure, keep our communities safe, protects our families and the innocence of children, fight for those kids, defend their freedom, and make Michigan healthy again and save our state," James said.

James, who's going up against Democratic candidate and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in the November general election, was joined by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

“I was raised in the Democratic Party, and we used to produce extraordinary leaders like this one: articulate, vibrant, energetic, and the Democratic Party does not produce those kinds of leaders anymore," Kennedy said. "I’m very grateful to be on this stage with you, John.”

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers also attended the rally.

“This is our chance to say, ‘We will stand up for liberty. We will be the state that stops the Democrat Socialists of America in their tracks,'" Rogers said.

Early voting is currently underway throughout Michigan. Election Day is Nov. 3.