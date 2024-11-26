Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024

Today on Stateside, what goes better with the holidays than good food? Producers Mercedes Mejia and Ronia Cabansag talked to us about Michigan Public's latest podcast drop. The Dish brings listeners behind the scenes with Michigan’s most inspiring chefs and culinary talents. And, we got to hear from two of the stories from the first season of The Dish.

One features Adobo Boy, a family restaurant that brings all the warmth, flavors, and fun of a Filipino house party to Grand Rapids-area diners.

The other is a conversation with Michigan chef Ken Miller, who shared his philosophy around preservation, fermentation, and waste management in fine dining.

