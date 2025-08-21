© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 21, 2021

Stateside Staff
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:34 PM EDT
First, we talked to attorney Ruby Robinson about the case of an transgender Ypsilanti woman who was detained by ICE in June after a traffic stop in Romulus. Alexa has lived in Michigan for 13 years, and is facing deportation and harassment while staying at a privately owned men’s facility in Baldwin.

Then, we chatted with a professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Michigan State University about artificial food dyes. WK Kellogg Co. recently announced that it’ll be rolling back its use of dyes like Red Dye No. 40 and Yellow Dye No. 5, eliminating them from the company's products by 2027.

And, we discussed that time in history when Livingston County attempted to pass a law barring people from wearing bathing suits while traveling in cars.

Finally, check out this month’s episode of The Dish. Host Mercedes Mejia visited Crocodile Palace, a Sichuan restaurant in Traverse City that specializes in mixing spicy and numbing flavors.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ruby Robinson, attorney at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Coalition
  • Jamie Alan, Associate Professor of Pharmacology & Toxicology at Michigan State University
  • Frances Heldt, archivist with the Archives of Michigan
  • Mercedes Meija, host of Michigan Public podcast The Dish
