Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025

First, we’ve got an update on restoration work in northern Michigan following the devastating ice storms almost six months ago. The director of a statewide volunteer agency got us caught up on what’s been done so far and what work is left to do.

Then, a California entomologist discussed a bee species thought to be no longer in Michigan – until he found one on his mom’s Kalamazoo driveway. The rusty patched bumblebee hadn’t had a confirmed sighting in Michigan since 1999.

And on this week’s episode of It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta chatted about Michigan’s provision for holding a popular vote on “con-con” every 16 years. If voters approve the idea in the 2026 elections, the state would hold a convention to rewrite Michigan's constitution.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

