Flint listeners: WFUM 91.1 FM continues to undergo maintenance and will be at low power throughout the week. We expect there to be periodic outages. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 27, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT
First, we’ve got an update on restoration work in northern Michigan following the devastating ice storms almost six months ago. The director of a statewide volunteer agency got us caught up on what’s been done so far and what work is left to do.

Then, a California entomologist discussed a bee species thought to be no longer in Michigan – until he found one on his mom’s Kalamazoo driveway. The rusty patched bumblebee hadn’t had a confirmed sighting in Michigan since 1999.

And on this week’s episode of It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta chatted about Michigan’s provision for holding a popular vote on “con-con” every 16 years. If voters approve the idea in the 2026 elections, the state would hold a convention to rewrite Michigan's constitution.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ginna Holmes, executive director at the Michigan Community Service Commission
  • Nathan Rank, entomologist and professor of biology at Sonoma State University
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
