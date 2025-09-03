Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025

In this edition of Stateside: Isabel Lohman joined us to discuss Michigan third graders’ reading skills and other measures of educational performance. Reading proficiency among third graders notched a record low in the Michigan Test of Educational Progress, or M-STEP, which has been tracking proficiency for the past 11 years. This backslide continues while other states have shown more rebound in reading scores since the lows of COVID.

Then, the latest feature from Michigan Public’s Adam Yahya Rayes and Zena Issa, is about juvenile offenders sentenced to life without parole. One of their sources, Chris Dorch, appeared on Stateside’s Life on the Inside documentary in 2019. Dorch was in the prison’s culinary arts and food tech program. He shared with Rayes and Issa how that experience has shaped his life now that he has been released.

And, this week’s episode of It’s Just Politics.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

