Stateside: Monday, Sept. 10, 2025

The University of Michigan hospital system has stopped providing gender affirming care for minors.

Bree Taylor, the executive director and founder of the Trans Unity Coalition, spoke with us about transgender health care in Michigan in the wake of executive orders and the upcoming rally planned outside of the University of Michigan's main hospital to express dissent. Then, a new report found Michigan's utilities are the worst in the nation when it comes to restoring electricity, with Michiganders facing the longest wait times for power restoration. MLive Environmental Reporter Lucas Smolcic Larson told us more. Plus, we got some advice on moving from The Best Advice Show with Zak Rosen. Closing out the program, we learned about micro-gardening.

