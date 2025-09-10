© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Sept. 10, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published September 10, 2025 at 5:27 PM EDT
The University of Michigan hospital system has stopped providing gender affirming care for minors.

Bree Taylor, the executive director and founder of the Trans Unity Coalition, spoke with us about transgender health care in Michigan in the wake of executive orders and the upcoming rally planned outside of the University of Michigan's main hospital to express dissent. Then, a new report found Michigan's utilities are the worst in the nation when it comes to restoring electricity, with Michiganders facing the longest wait times for power restoration. MLive Environmental Reporter Lucas Smolcic Larson told us more. Plus, we got some advice on moving from The Best Advice Show with Zak Rosen. Closing out the program, we learned about micro-gardening.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Bree Taylor, executive director and founder of the Trans Unity Coalition
  • Lucas Smolcic Larson, MLive environmental reporter
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
  • Dylan Kulik, host of Interlochen Public Radio’s Grow & Tell series
