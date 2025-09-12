Stateside: Friday, Sept. 12, 2025

Within this installment of Stateside: Consumers Energy has announced a deal to sell 13 aging hydro electric dams to a private equity fund based in Maryland. In recent years, private ownership of dam infrastructure laid groundwork for devastating floods in mid-Michigan, so folks living near and around these dams have had a pretty big reaction to the news. MLive reporters Garrett Ellison and Lucas Smolcic Larson explained the details of the agreement.

Then, we revisited a conversation with visual and conceptual artist Tyree Guyton. He is best known for his work creating the Heidelberg Project in Detroit. Now his work is being exhibited at the Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, opening this weekend. It’s called Heidelbergology — Is It Art Now?

Wrapping up the show, Interlochen Public Radio's podcast team Points North shared a story of a rare wildflower that only lives in one tiny corner of the Great Lakes.

