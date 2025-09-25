© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Within this episode of Stateside, Michigan Public reporter Tracy Samilton detailed a lawsuit between a collective of Michigan wineries, and their township. Eleven wineries won the $50-million against Peninsula Township. Journalist Austin Rowlander spoke with several local residents about the lawsuit.

Then, we continued a conversation with Carolina Chocolate Drops co-founder Rhiannon Giddens. The acclaimed banjo player and songwriter will give a lecture as part of the University of Michigan's Penny Stamps Speaker Series on Thursday, September 25.

Plus, we looked back at the history of Michigan's bottle deposit system, and what some are doing to campaign for an update to the current system.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Tracy Samilton, reporter for Michigan Public
  • Austin Rowlander, freelance journalist
  • Rhiannon Giddens, author, scholar, banjoist of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and songwriter
  • Max Resch, Stateside production assistant
  • Kerrin O’Brien, executive director of the Michigan Recycling Coalition
Tags
Stateside On Air Traverse Cityrecyclingmusic
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes