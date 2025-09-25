Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

Within this episode of Stateside, Michigan Public reporter Tracy Samilton detailed a lawsuit between a collective of Michigan wineries, and their township. Eleven wineries won the $50-million against Peninsula Township. Journalist Austin Rowlander spoke with several local residents about the lawsuit.

Then, we continued a conversation with Carolina Chocolate Drops co-founder Rhiannon Giddens. The acclaimed banjo player and songwriter will give a lecture as part of the University of Michigan's Penny Stamps Speaker Series on Thursday, September 25.

Plus, we looked back at the history of Michigan's bottle deposit system, and what some are doing to campaign for an update to the current system.

