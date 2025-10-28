© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published October 28, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT
Professor Meghan Wilson of Michigan State University joined us to talk about the stakes for Detroiters in the upcoming mayoral race, and the challenges that will lie ahead for the election’s winner. The election marks a milestone in city leadership, as voters will select a replacement for a three-term incumbent.

Next, a Grand Rapids resident shares her family’s experience with ICE. Olivia DeJonge’s boyfriend, Rolando, was arrested by ICE during a traffic stop in August. Olivia did not hear from him until October, after he had been deported to Mexico.

Then, Teagan Olivia King discussed her new novel, Spit Back the Bones. The horror-romance mash-up whisks listeners into the Upper Peninsula’s densest, dankest bogs and hollows, for a spooky tale of communion with the dead.

And we want to hear from you about your spooky cryptid stories for an upcoming episode of our podcast, On Hand.

Finally, listeners shared their reactions to our latest episode of On Hand about the Michigan Left.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Meghan Wilson, assistant professor at Michigan State University’s Department of Political Science
  • Olivia DeJonge, Grand Rapids resident
  • Teagan Olivia King, author
Stateside On Air 2025 Detroit Mayor RaceDetroitElectionsGrand RapidsICE detaineesImmigration and Customs EnforcementimmigrationbooksUpper Peninsulamichigan left
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
