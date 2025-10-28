Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025

Professor Meghan Wilson of Michigan State University joined us to talk about the stakes for Detroiters in the upcoming mayoral race, and the challenges that will lie ahead for the election’s winner. The election marks a milestone in city leadership, as voters will select a replacement for a three-term incumbent.

Next, a Grand Rapids resident shares her family’s experience with ICE. Olivia DeJonge’s boyfriend, Rolando, was arrested by ICE during a traffic stop in August. Olivia did not hear from him until October, after he had been deported to Mexico.

Then, Teagan Olivia King discussed her new novel, Spit Back the Bones. The horror-romance mash-up whisks listeners into the Upper Peninsula’s densest, dankest bogs and hollows, for a spooky tale of communion with the dead.

And we want to hear from you about your spooky cryptid stories for an upcoming episode of our podcast, On Hand.

Finally, listeners shared their reactions to our latest episode of On Hand about the Michigan Left.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

