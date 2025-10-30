Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

First, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reporter Katie Simpson poured the tea on the collapse of U.S.-Canada trade talks and Ambassador Pete Hoekstra's recent outburst at an Ontario provincial trade gathering.

Then, a Grand Rapids resident shared how they are dealing with the potential loss of SNAP benefits in November.

Next, our own Michelle Jokisch Polo reported on what some Michigan families are doing to keep childcare costs down.

And, we learned how a Macomb County high school took action against a “radical” hair style made famous by Elvis in the 1950s.

Finally, we spoke with two experts about how the recently approved Michigan school aid budget could impact local schools and community organizing efforts.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

