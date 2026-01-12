© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Jan. 12, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published January 12, 2026 at 3:56 PM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First, we reacted to the announcement of the University of Michigan’s choice for president. The Chronicle of Higher Education reporter David Jesse walked us through Kent Syverud’s record, what informed the board’s choice, and what we can expect from the new president.

Then, we learned about a mid-20th century movement known as moral rearmament. A conservative political movement shaped Mackinac Island into what it is today.

Finally, we presented the latest episode of On Hand. This crossover with Dough Dynasty digs into why some Michiganders like pizza with ranch, and where that trend may have started.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • David Jesse, reporter at The Chronicle for Higher Education
  • Jason Schultz, archivist at the Archives of Michigan
  • Scott Wiener, founder of every Sunday NYC Pizza Bus tour and pizza enthusiast
  • Alex Beggs, freelance food writer
  • Vicki Haber, engagement lead for the Hidden Valley Ranch brand
