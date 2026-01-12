Stateside: Monday, Jan. 12, 2025

First, we reacted to the announcement of the University of Michigan’s choice for president. The Chronicle of Higher Education reporter David Jesse walked us through Kent Syverud’s record, what informed the board’s choice, and what we can expect from the new president.

Then, we learned about a mid-20th century movement known as moral rearmament. A conservative political movement shaped Mackinac Island into what it is today.

Finally, we presented the latest episode of On Hand. This crossover with Dough Dynasty digs into why some Michiganders like pizza with ranch, and where that trend may have started.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

