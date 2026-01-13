Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026

First, a look at Canada-U.S. trade talks, set to resume this January, with ProPublica reporter Anna Clark. Then, we were joined by Paul Mohai, a professor of environmental justice and former senior policy advisor at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Environmental Justice, and Charles Lee, a visiting scholar at Howard University and former senior policy advisor at the Office of Environmental Justice at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to discuss their research investigating the effects of environmental hazards endemic to Southwest Detroit. Also, we heard about the mass auctioning off of small, family-owned logging and sawmill businesses in Michigan from Environment Reporter Ellie Katz on Interlochen Public Radio's "Points North" podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: