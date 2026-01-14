Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026

First, we spoke with a Venezuelan asylum-seeker living in Michigan. Kimberlin Atencio shared her story of detention and release, including why she fled Venezuela, what happened during her arrest, and what life looks like now as she tries to keep her family together.

Then, we heard from an emerging band from southeast Michigan. Racing Mount Pleasant combines guitars, strings, brass and a chorus of voices to make music for all seasons. Their new self-titled album is racking up critical raves as they tour North America.

And the latest episode of It’s Just Politics.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

