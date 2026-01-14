Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026
First, we spoke with a Venezuelan asylum-seeker living in Michigan. Kimberlin Atencio shared her story of detention and release, including why she fled Venezuela, what happened during her arrest, and what life looks like now as she tries to keep her family together.
Then, we heard from an emerging band from southeast Michigan. Racing Mount Pleasant combines guitars, strings, brass and a chorus of voices to make music for all seasons. Their new self-titled album is racking up critical raves as they tour North America.
And the latest episode of It’s Just Politics.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Kimberlin Atencio, Venezuelan asylum seeker and Michigan resident
- Danny Verbrugge, interpreter
- Kaysen Chown, violinist and guitarist for Racing Mount Pleasant
- Sam Uribe Botero, saxophonist and producer for Racing Mount Pleasant
- Callum Roberts, trumpet player and founding member of Racing Mount Pleasant
- Casey Cheatham, drummer for Racing Mount Pleasant