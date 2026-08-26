Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026

Today on Stateside, the rise and fall of Prism News, a now-defunct website that

relied on AI to scrape and rewrite stories from existing local news outlets. Maxwell Howard, a reporter for Interlochen Public Radio, discussed his investigation into the company.

Then, a University of Michigan scholar joined us to share her thoughts on Dolly Parton's legacy. Nadine Hubbs, a musicologist and cultural historian, has authored several scholarly works about Dolly.

Plus, a behind-the-scenes look at MSU Dairy Store, a shop that's been producing fresh ice cream as part of its food science program for generations of Spartans.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

