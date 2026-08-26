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Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published August 26, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, the rise and fall of Prism News, a now-defunct website that
relied on AI to scrape and rewrite stories from existing local news outlets. Maxwell Howard, a reporter for Interlochen Public Radio, discussed his investigation into the company.

Then, a University of Michigan scholar joined us to share her thoughts on Dolly Parton's legacy. Nadine Hubbs, a musicologist and cultural historian, has authored several scholarly works about Dolly.

Plus, a behind-the-scenes look at MSU Dairy Store, a shop that's been producing fresh ice cream as part of its food science program for generations of Spartans.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Maxwell Howard, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Nadine Hubbs, professor of women’s studies and music at the University of Michigan and director of the Lesbian-Gay-Queer Research Initiative
  • Matt Wilcox, production and operations manager at the MSU Dairy Plant
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Stateside On Air music industrylocal investinglocal newspapersice creammsu
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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