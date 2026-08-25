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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published August 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, invasive carp are multiplying in midwestern waterways. There’s a plan based in Chicago to stop the spread, but the federal government has frozen funding for the project.

We talked to Andrea Densham, Director of Regional Government Affairs at Alliance for the Great Lakes, on the threat these carp pose to Lake Michigan and the outlook for stopping it.

Then, the Grand Haven township community continues to process the murder-suicide involving a mother and her six children, at the hands of the children’s father. The tragedy has opened up a larger discussion on how abuse can turn deadly, and the path to preventing intimate partner violence. We learned about resources available for domestic violence survivors in West Michigan, signs of abuse, and ways to be an active bystander.

Plus, a Michigan reporter recently had to defend his work on a data center in the Eastern Upper Peninsula from being censored in Google results. The story focused on Michael Carbonara, a Republican candidate running for Congress in Florida, and his ties to the controversial data center.

We chatted with the reporter behind the story AJ Jones from WCMU.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Andrea Densham, Director of Regional Government Affairs at Alliance for the Great Lakes 
  • Katie Edwards, Director of the Interpersonal Violence Research Laboratory at the University of Michigan
  • India Ambrose, advancement manager at Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence
  • AJ Jones, WCMU general assignment reporter
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Stateside On Air invasive carpGrand Havenlake michigandomestic violenceHollandData Center
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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