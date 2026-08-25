Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026

Today on Stateside, invasive carp are multiplying in midwestern waterways. There’s a plan based in Chicago to stop the spread, but the federal government has frozen funding for the project.

We talked to Andrea Densham, Director of Regional Government Affairs at Alliance for the Great Lakes, on the threat these carp pose to Lake Michigan and the outlook for stopping it.

Then, the Grand Haven township community continues to process the murder-suicide involving a mother and her six children, at the hands of the children’s father. The tragedy has opened up a larger discussion on how abuse can turn deadly, and the path to preventing intimate partner violence. We learned about resources available for domestic violence survivors in West Michigan, signs of abuse, and ways to be an active bystander.

Plus, a Michigan reporter recently had to defend his work on a data center in the Eastern Upper Peninsula from being censored in Google results. The story focused on Michael Carbonara, a Republican candidate running for Congress in Florida, and his ties to the controversial data center.

We chatted with the reporter behind the story AJ Jones from WCMU.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

