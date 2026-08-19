Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026

Today on Stateside, President Donald Trump temporarily postponed his planned 50% tariffs on Canadian products. We spoke to a New York Times journalist who covers Canada about how the administration's intermittent tariffs have affected Canadian manufacturing businesses.

Then, anti-Muslim demonstrators showed up at Dearborn's City Council meeting Tuesday night. We hear from a reporter who was at the meeting about the clash between protesters and city residents, as well as city officials' messages on diversity and tolerance.

And, we go back in time to learn about the history of the Kalamazoo State Hospital. The hospital was once known as the Michigan Asylum for the Insane. An archivist from the Michigan Archives filled us in on how the hospital pioneered new modes of mental health treatment that were different from other asylums at the time.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, you can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: