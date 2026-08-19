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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published August 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, President Donald Trump temporarily postponed his planned 50% tariffs on Canadian products. We spoke to a New York Times journalist who covers Canada about how the administration's intermittent tariffs have affected Canadian manufacturing businesses.

Then, anti-Muslim demonstrators showed up at Dearborn's City Council meeting Tuesday night. We hear from a reporter who was at the meeting about the clash between protesters and city residents, as well as city officials' messages on diversity and tolerance.

And, we go back in time to learn about the history of the Kalamazoo State Hospital. The hospital was once known as the Michigan Asylum for the Insane. An archivist from the Michigan Archives filled us in on how the hospital pioneered new modes of mental health treatment that were different from other asylums at the time.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, you can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ian Austen, New York Times reporter covering Canada
  • Zena Issa, Michigan Public criminal justice reporter
  • Rachel Clark, education specialist for the Archives of Michigan
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Stateside On Air U.S.-Canadian bordercanadatariffsDearbornwhite nationalismprotestersKalamazoohospitalmental health
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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