Stateside: Monday, Aug. 17, 2026

Today, we’re spending an hour with our friend and colleague, Don Gonyea. As an NPR correspondent, he’s covered politics, labor movements, and countless Michigan people and places. He recently retired, giving him time to reflect with us on decades of stories. We talk about his start in journalism, his memorable reporting on Detroit’s automotive industry, and what comes next.

Then, a listener’s story about falling in love, and the rocks they met along the way. It's part of our On Hand: Your Stories series.

GUESTS:

