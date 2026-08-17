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Stateside: Monday, Aug. 17, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published August 17, 2026 at 3:58 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today, we’re spending an hour with our friend and colleague, Don Gonyea. As an NPR correspondent, he’s covered politics, labor movements, and countless Michigan people and places. He recently retired, giving him time to reflect with us on decades of stories. We talk about his start in journalism, his memorable reporting on Detroit’s automotive industry, and what comes next.

Then, a listener’s story about falling in love, and the rocks they met along the way. It's part of our On Hand: Your Stories series.

GUESTS:

  • Don Gonyea, longtime NPR reporter
  • Maggie and Ben Reinhard, Muskegon residents
  • Tim Barany, longtime rock collector
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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