Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026

Today on Stateside, potential revisions to the federal budget may constrain state grant funding for scientific research, including long-term research in the Great Lakes region.

The United States Office of Management and Budget proposed a rule to “improve transparency, accountability, and oversight…ensuring American tax dollars are not wasted…”, which could drastically change how grants are dispersed and result in erroneous grant terminations.

Kate Furby, Michigan Public’s senior environment reporter, shared what she found out while reporting on the possible funding cuts.

Then, have you ever wondered what kind of stories our homes, schools and places of work hold? In one of the latest episodes of Points North, we heard from researchers and architectural photographer Will Quam on how he became an unofficial brick historian and what that brick hanging from your front porch tells about the people who came before us.

Plus, an IT issue in Deloitte-run systems denied Medicaid coverage to disabled Michiganders. The software system did not consider discrepancies between eligibility plans for people with disabilities, resulting in a loss of healthcare coverage.

We heard from Marie Noon, who lost her Medicaid coverage, and Rachana Pradhan, a journalist who shared Noon’s story, on how the system is hurting Michiganders. Read Pradhan's investigation on the topic here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: