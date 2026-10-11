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State of Michigan asking people to submit their questions about infrastructure in survey

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published October 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
Macomb County to install two inflatable bladders into pipe to help reduce combined sewer overflows into Lake St. Clair
Macomb County
Macomb County installing two inflatable bladders into a pipe to help reduce combined sewer overflows into Lake St. Clair

The state of Michigan wants to know what you want to know about the state's infrastructure.

That includes roads, gas and electricity, drinking water, internet, and other essential services.

The Michigan Infrastructure Council is collecting questions in a survey, which will be used to create a Statewide Infrastructure Guide.

Palencia Mobley is head of the council. She says it's quite common for residents to have questions about the complex systems that support their daily lives, including who maintains them, and how they're paid for.

Mobley said there's been a serious lack of investment in many of these essential things for decades.

"There are multiple things that have led us to where we are now, and we just really believe that an engaged and an informed citizenry are our best advocates and our best allies for ensuring that we can meet the infrastructure challenges that do exist," she said.

The survey will be used to create a Citizens' Guide to help residents become better educated and more involved in the issues. The survey runs through October 30.
Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure drinking waterroad spendingroads and bridgeselectricity transmission
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
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