State of Michigan asking people to submit their questions about infrastructure in survey

The state of Michigan wants to know what you want to know about the state's infrastructure.

That includes roads, gas and electricity, drinking water, internet, and other essential services.

The Michigan Infrastructure Council is collecting questions in a survey, which will be used to create a Statewide Infrastructure Guide.

Palencia Mobley is head of the council. She says it's quite common for residents to have questions about the complex systems that support their daily lives, including who maintains them, and how they're paid for.

Mobley said there's been a serious lack of investment in many of these essential things for decades.

"There are multiple things that have led us to where we are now, and we just really believe that an engaged and an informed citizenry are our best advocates and our best allies for ensuring that we can meet the infrastructure challenges that do exist," she said.

The survey will be used to create a Citizens' Guide to help residents become better educated and more involved in the issues. The survey runs through October 30.

