Bay City officials call for state investigation into bridge tolling company

Bay City officials have indicated they want the state to investigate the company operating tolls on two city bridges. It's an escalation in a long-term series of issues between the city government and the Bay City Bridge Partners.

The Bridge Partners operate tolls on the Liberty and Independence Bridges. They are a subsidiary of the United Bridge Partners.

Mayor Christopher Girard wrote a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking for an investigation. The commission voted 6-2 to support that letter on Monday.

Girard alleges drivers have been sent communications that "threaten or overstate the company's ability to prevent motorists from registering or renewing the registration of their vehicles if tolls and associated fees are not paid."

He referred to these as "a pressure tactic" to receive payments.

United Bridge Partners CEO Doug Whitt told WCMU unpaid tolls "do not impact a driver's ability to register their vehicle or renew their registration as United Bridge Partners does not have authority over State of Michigan vehicle fees and requirements."

Girard also raised issues with excessive late fees, poor communication of notices, and called for transparency over price increases.

In 2027, the Bridge Partners plan to increase rates for non-residents by $0.50 and pay-by-mail tolling by $2.

At Monday's meeting, Girard said residents have been complaining about the Bridge Partners' customer service for months.

"There's nothing that can be said to this company, unfortunately, that will get their attention," he said. "I've heard enough from motorists, residents, and other folks of these concerns listed and outlined."

Commissioner Mark Zanotti voted no to support the letter to Nessel. He pointed out that Bay City is in a 75-year contract with the Bridge Partners.

"We don't have the money to buy out the contract right now. We don't even know if they would sell the contract out," he said.

Whitt said the company helps drivers directly with unpaid tolls and has "consistently worked to create an affordable tolling structure."

Whitt also said, "our proposed, and first ever, $0.50 increase is well below the allowable increase amount approved in our agreement with city commission."

The company has invested $150 million into bridge upkeep according to Witt. "Our agreement with Bay City supports the continued long-term investment in these critical bridges," he said.

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