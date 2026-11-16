SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Flights are still delayed today after Friday's ground stop, the longest one since 9/11, and travelers or would-have-been travelers are trying to figure out if they'll be compensated for canceled flights.

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

To help we called Kyle Potter. He is the executive director (ph) at Thrifty Traveler, a travel and flight deal website.

KYLE POTTER: If their flight was actually canceled by the airline, they would be entitled to a refund or to just be put on the next available flight.

DETROW: But if you decided to cut your losses and cancel your ticket yourself...

POTTER: The best you will get is a voucher to use with your airline. The reality is, is that air travel in the United States is basically the Wild West, and there are very few customer protections in place to get reimbursed when things go wrong.

PFEIFFER: With the country's busiest travel season starting in just a few days, we wondered whether there are ways to insulate yourself if more problems arise, weather-related or systemic.

DETROW: Potter says prepare for the worst, go into busy days with a backup plan and take the early flight.

POTTER: The best thing anybody can do, whether they're booking a flight soon or have the option of changing a flight over the holidays, is to take the first flight of the day, because that gives you the best shot at getting where you need to go on time. Because the longer the day goes on, the more problems snowball.

DETROW: And in worst-case scenarios, days like Friday make a good argument for booking travel insurance.

POTTER: If something does go wrong, that's going to make sure that you're not, you know, stuck holding the bag for hundreds, if not a thousand dollars or more in unexpected expenses.

PFEIFFER: Our next guest is a pilot and a journalist. One day before the nationwide ground stop, James Fallows published a cover story for The New York Times Magazine that now seems extremely prescient. It is headlined, "Is Air Travel Getting Less Safe?" Jim Fallows joins us now. Thank you for making time for us.

JAMES FALLOWS: Thank you, Sacha.

PFEIFFER: I want to start with the general disclaimer that we often hear that even getting in a car, which most of us do a lot, is far more dangerous than flying. So is it fair to say that, overall, flying in our airspace remain quite safe?

FALLOWS: Yes. And my story talks about the almost 16-year miraculous spread between 2009 and last year in which the U.S. had 10 million passenger journeys and onto airlines and zero fatalities from crashes. So there's been a consequential crash since then over the Potomac last year, but statistically, compared to anything else you do in your day, being on a U.S. airliner is the safest thing you can do.

PFEIFFER: And that crash last year was when a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter hit an American Eagle jet coming into Reagan Airport, and everyone in those aircraft died, almost 70 people.

FALLOWS: Yes. And that was one of those major tragedies from which the U.S. aviation system has tried to derive lessons. The mantra of aviation in the U.S. has been, no passenger should die for the same reason twice. If they can learn enough about what happened when people perish, then they can try to prevent that particular thing from happening in the future...

PFEIFFER: Learn from every accident...

FALLOWS: ...And they've been very successful.

PFEIFFER: ...So it's not repeated.

FALLOWS: Yes.

PFEIFFER: There is a key line in your article. It says over the past 22 months, the rate of airplane accidents and close calls have suggested a system under enormous strain. And you also talk about how, as we have heard over the past few days, aging equipment - we had someone on Morning Edition today say that oftentimes the equipment is older than the people using it - air traffic control understaffing, a deregulatory blitz that has removed some of the aviation safety net. So all of these things are coming together to extremely tax the system. Is that what's happening?

FALLOWS: Yes. And there is a good side to the agedness of the systems, which is that the FAA has had a long-held bias for better safe than sorry. It takes a much longer time to have equipment certified as being safe and reliable for the life and death consequences of managing air travel than in some other, say, in video games or something else, where if it goes down, then it's inconvenience but not worse than that. And that understandable bias by the FAA has been combined with a less-admirable bias in our system of government, which is that the investment it takes to make this system up to date and maintain it as being safe - their payoff period is long beyond the next election horizon of the people in Congress and in the White House who are making these choices.

PFEIFFER: You are tough on the Trump administration in your article. You specifically point out the Washington D.C. area crash last year, and you say that - in your words - the Trump administration has displayed an extraordinary unwillingness to learn new lessons from that crash. Do you feel like, under the Trump administration, the system has worsened because of things that this administration are doing?

FALLOWS: Everything in aviation is in the long term, and we won't know for a while what lessons this system has learned and not learned from the tragedy of last year and the inconvenience and the disruption of the last week. But there have been a number of worrisome, immediate indications. One is the FAA's track of very serious runway incursions. This sounds illogical, but the runway is the most dangerous place where an airplane can be, because the runways are so small and so many airplanes are competing to get there. And the ranking of the category A and category B runway incursions - that is the most serious - has been going up in the last year and a half.

Bad things do happen in aviation and have over the years. And the strength of the U.S. system has been when something goes wrong, they're very careful and systematic and nonpartisan and collaborative and transparent process of saying what happened, and how can we learn from that? It's not obvious that the administration has taken those lessons from the Potomac crash, and in the last couple of days, we've heard mainly partisan blaming of previous administrations.

PFEIFFER: I should note that the National Transportation Safety Board posted on social media - I assume you've see this - about your article. And it says contrary to the tone of the article, the NTSB appreciates the administration's continued support, which has provided the agency with the vital resources needed to accomplish our work. And as you also know, the transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, is asking for $50 billion to modernize the air traffic control system. Two questions about Duffy. Do you agree that 50 billion is the right amount of money to fix this system, and would that amount fully fix the problem?

FALLOWS: So I will note that more than a year ago, you know, in the summer of last year, when the so-called Big Beautiful Bill was passed, it included $12 billion for modernizing of the air traffic control system. And the same Secretary Duffy said then that those $12 billion would be enough to modernize the system and to have it done largely by now. He said it would take a year and a half or two years or so to modernize it. So a year and a half ago, he was saying that one-quarter of that amount of money would be enough to do the job and have it mainly done by now.

PFEIFFER: What do you make of the quadrupling of the ask?

FALLOWS: I make that it is not carefully thought through, and I think that Congress would want to look carefully about how the money already allocated has been spent and for what, and why there's still this single point of failure, as we've had, which aviation does everything it can to avoid.

PFEIFFER: Is this a situation where things could get worse before they get better? And I don't necessarily mean crashes. I mean even airport mayhem becoming more often.

FALLOWS: I think the upshot of this particular episode is not likely to get worse in the short run. And probably, now that people know about this vulnerability, they'll avoid any kind of tinkering that would lead to a similar disruption. But I think the larger situation you can liken to the situation of earthquakes in California, my original homeland, where you can't predict day by day or even year by year what's going to happen, but you see the trends, you see where tension is building up. And so much as there are fault lines among the plates in California for earthquakes, I think we see the fault lines building up in our aviation system.

PFEIFFER: That is Jim Fallows. He's a pilot and a writer, and he has a Substack called Breaking the News. Thank you.

FALLOWS: Thank you, Sacha. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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