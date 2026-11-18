"I thought I wouldn't survive," says Januka Dhital.

Just minutes before that terrible thought, Dhital was busy preparing snacks. She ran a catering service out of her house in Uttargaya, Nepal, and was getting ready for an event later that day. Her work was interrupted by a man on a scooter, warning of a flood. She stepped outside to look.

"When I turned around, I saw darkness, dust and what looked like the entire hillside coming down," she says.

She grabbed her young son and hopped onto the back of the man's scooter. They raced to higher ground, eventually reaching safety. But she didn't know if her husband and daughter were safe, since they were at work and school when the waters came.

"It felt unbelievable"

After hours of waiting and searching, they were all reunited. Her husband was naked, covered in blood and badly injured, she says, but alive.

"It felt unbelievable that our family had survived," says Dhital. But the wall of water and mud that descended from the mountains had obliterated their home, along with thousands of others. "We have lost everything. We have nothing now."

Dhital and her family are among the 100,000-some people whose lives have been upended by the devastating floods sparked by glacial melt, a phenomenon made worse by climate change . At least 1,500 have died, and more than 5,000 are still missing. Thousands are still living in temporary shelters or tents.

The flood damaged or destroyed seven health facilities, 23 schools, 10,000 toilets and 64 water systems, according to the United Nations. And there are early signs that malnutrition is spiking as winter approaches.

"The magnitude of devastation is unimaginable," says Shyam Pathak, a chief of health at UNICEF. The din of helicopters circling the wreckage looking for survivors has faded, he says. International attention and aid has fallen too, sources on the ground say, as the response turns to the arduous, but intimate work of helping these communities stitch their lives back together.

This disaster is somewhat unique, Pathak says, in that many of those doing the work are trying to rebuild their own lives at the same time. Dhital is one of them.

"I felt like I was losing my mind"

In the immediate aftermath of the flood, Dhital and her family moved into a holding center, one of a couple dozen that housed the displaced. They stayed there for about a month before moving into a relative's house. Those days were not easy.

"For almost a month, I felt like I was losing my mind," she says. "More than money, I am in great need of work."

She found that work through Helen Keller Intl , a nonprofit that's helping the response. After a short training program that included mental health support, she began helping her community rebuild. There's a lot to do.

"I go out into the community, we work with postpartum mothers, pregnant women and children under five," says Dhital. "This is the only thing keeping me going right now."

One of her jobs is screening for malnutrition among survivors.

Preliminary data suggest a notable increase. In Naukunda Gaunpalika, for instance, moderate acute malnutrition — a condition that can slow growth, weaken the immune system and become life threatening without treatment — appears to have gone up from 0.8% in June of this year to 8.7% in October, says Pooja Pandey Rana, who directs Hellen Keller's work in Nepal. These are likely conservative estimates too, she says.

"It's a big jump," says Pandey Rana, and likely driven by fallout from the flood.

In addition to losing homes, many families lost the gardens or local farms they relied on for nutritious food. "As a result, they have to depend on dried and packaged foods, such as instant noodles and biscuits," says Dhital. Poor sanitation and lack of clean drinking water is an issue too, she says. And many have lost their livelihoods, so they don't have money to pay for food.

Workers like Dhital are handing out supplies and cash to families in need. In some regions, that's a challenge.

Many of the communities along the flood's path were connected by bridges. More than 100 of them are now destroyed, according to the U.N. And for many living higher up the slopes, mountain roads were a lifeline that have now been severed.

"There still are places, especially in the upper north part of the impacted areas, which have been cut off by the flood," says Ayush Joshi, who works for the non-profit Save the Children in Nepal. "There is still a challenge to deliver food and life saving support to these areas."

"Our hearts cannot bear to see the destruction"

Pushmaya Tamang is a community aid worker trying to reach those areas. Often, she must cross the makeshift bridges hastily constructed to make up for the damage.

"The bridge shakes, making it difficult for elderly people to cross," she says. "It becomes dangerous when people try to cross the bridge from both directions at the same time. It almost overturns, making it extremely frightening."

Such damaged infrastructure is a start reminder of what's been lost, she says. Tamang is from a village in Nuwakot that's essentially gone after the floods.

"Our hearts cannot bear to see the destruction," she says. "The village that was once full of colorful lights and life has now become gloomy and dark."

Tamang's heart is heavy with grief over the loss of her younger sister, too. Many of the families she helps in her work with Helen Keller are also grieving unimaginable loss, she says.

"When we visit other affected families, we do not even know what to say or how to talk to them," she says. "We do not have the words to comfort or console them."

Many survivors need significant mental health support, says Pathak of UNICEF, which is teaming up with other aid organizations to mobilize health workers who can provide counseling. Like Dhital and Tamang, many of them are trying to help rebuild their communities while dealing with their own trauma.

"A hallmark of this response is that the health workers, despite being the victim themselves, are back to the work," says Pathak. "This has helped a lot."

"Everything has been wiped out"

Winter poses distinct challenges for survivors.

Colder temperatures are threatening those who still live in temporary shelters or flimsy tents. "Winter in these areas is very harsh," says Joshi. "Exposure to cold, overcrowded living, poor ventilation in the tent, damp bedding and inadequate clothing can also increase health risk."

Responders are winterizing tents and getting families into safer shelters, says Joshi, in addition to providing food and medical care.

In the longer term, there's the question of rebuilding what was leveled.

"We still haven't really seen [plans] on where to rebuild, how many homes are needed, how do we fix the water systems, how do you rebuild the schools?" says Pandey Rana of Helen Keller. "Like everything has been wiped out."

Preliminary estimates put the cost of rebuilding at roughly $5 billion , a steep figure for the small nation. The U.N. Climate Fund, aimed at helping countries harmed by climate change , approved $20 million for recovery. Domestic and international donors have contributed over $100 million in additional funds, but it's still far short of what's needed.

For now, aid organizations are focused on the immediate needs of survivors. Tamang says the daily work helps keep her going amid so much loss.

"What else can I do," she says. "Life goes on, and we have to accept what nature has brought upon us."

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