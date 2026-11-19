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There are a lot of big video game worlds, but few are as detailed or as expansive as the one in Grand Theft Auto VI. The game is out today, the first installment in the series in 13 years. NPR's Vincent Acovino reports on how the game's many small details help tell its big story.

VINCENT ACOVINO, BYLINE: It's early, but evidently not too early for a drink, so I hop in the car and head to the neighborhood dive bar, the Rusty Anchor. Come aboard, says a sign above the entrance. And inside, mounted swordfish and paintings of sailboats line the walls. And people are having very Florida-coated conversations.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO GAME, "GRAND THEFT AUTO VI")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Still can't believe they found a way to tow my truck. That's the whole reason I bought it, so I could park wherever I like.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Hey, you all heard about that new gun store that just opened?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) But that tofu they're selling ain't soybeans.

ACOVINO: I accidentally got a little too close to these two ladies in Birkenstocks, so they turn to me.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO GAME, "GRAND THEFT AUTO VI")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #4: (As character) What are you doing? We just grounded ourselves to the Earth's energy, so please don't throw that off.

ACOVINO: This is just one interactive space in the sprawling fictional world of Grand Theft Auto VI. And these pedestrian characters, which populate the entirety of the game, are called NPCs or nonplayable characters.

STELLA SACCO: Sometimes the most minor things are sort of what gives the world its flavor.

ACOVINO: That is game writer Stella Sacco. These small interactions are called barks in the game industry. Rockstar, the studio behind Grand Theft Auto VI, had a whole team of writers working on this kind of dialogue.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO GAME, "GRAND THEFT AUTO VI")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #5: (As character) So...

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #6: (As character) Hey, bubba (ph).

ACOVINO: Creating a world as detailed as the one in this game, it's time consuming and expensive. Its budget reportedly exceeded $1 billion. So some game studios are considering using AI to help with this aspect of their games. For example, the video game publisher Ubisoft has discussed using a tool called Ghostwriter to write the first draft of these barks. There's another program called Teammates, which promises more interactive and dynamic interactions with characters. But this idea of automating conversations, no matter how small, is an idea that Sacco is skeptical of.

SACCO: I think when you start saying this part of the narrative is less than, you're creating a sort of hierarchy of, like, this is narrative, and this isn't.

ACOVINO: Sacco should know. In the 20 years she's been in this industry, she herself has seen the shift. She was taken off a project in favor of using generative AI. But she says it actually ended up creating more work. And what's more, she's worried about what these big-picture changes could mean for young writers entering the game industry.

SACCO: Like, that's a job that someone had, and now it's a job that someone doesn't have.

ACOVINO: One company that's exploring how AI can be used to write games is Charismatic AI Studio. CEO Guy Gadney believes it can help create truly interactive nonplayer characters.

GUY GADNEY: I think we will start to see an enormous number of new styles of games, new genres of games coming out.

ACOVINO: He acknowledges that, right now, the technology needed to support this kind of interaction still has a long way to go.

GADNEY: The artistry of comedy and context is complicated, you know, and I don't think we are in a space where these models can support that at the moment for the simple reason is that they weren't designed to.

ACOVINO: Early reviews for Grand Theft Auto VI have praised its level of detail. Game Informer's Matt Miller says it, quote, "delights in life's minutia, with animations, voicelines and background characters that keep things fresh even dozens of hours into the story," showing that maybe, at least for now, nobody knows how to write humans quite like humans.

Vincent Acovino, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FLOWER IN A HURRICANE")

KEVIN PARKER AND SZA: (Singing) Only love never hesitates. Only trust has a price to pay. Like a flower in a hurricane, we see the sun rise into another day. Only love never hesitates. Only trust has a price to pay. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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