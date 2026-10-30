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Detroit ED Talks: What Does It Take to Thrive? The Conditions for Student Success in a Changing World

Detroit ED Talks: What Does It Take to Thrive? The Conditions for Student Success in a Changing World

What does success look like beyond the classroom? What helps young people feel seen, supported, and equipped to imagine what's possible?

Join University of Michigan faculty for an engaging community conversation about the conditions that help young people thrive. Together, we will explore how schools, families, and communities can better support student success and belonging.

Part of the Life-Changing Education (LCE) initiative at the University of Michigan, ED Talks bring faculty expertise and educational research into communities across Michigan through accessible conversations about learning, education, and opportunity.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will also have the opportunity to nominate a local school, organization, or community group for an LCE mini-grant of up to $500 to support education work in their community.

Enjoy food and refreshments while connecting with fellow community members and sharing perspectives on how we can create the conditions for young people to thrive. Free on-site childcare and transportation options will also be available to help make participation accessible.

The Madison Rooftop
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

University of Michigan Life-Changing Education
futureoflearning@umich.edu
https://futureoflearning.umich.edu/programs/ed-talks/

Artist Group Info

ebuck@umich.edu
The Madison Rooftop
1555 Broadway Street
Detroit, Michigan 48226
888-659-2952
shows@themurdermysterycompany.com
https://www.rockevents.com/