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Elf Shelf Arts & Crafts Show 2026 – Holiday Shopping in Troy

Elf Shelf Arts & Crafts Show 2026 – Holiday Shopping in Troy

Kick off your holiday shopping at the 2026 Elf Shelf Arts & Crafts Show, one of southeastern Michigan's favorite holiday craft shows!

Hosted by the Troy Women's Association, this annual tradition features 200 booths of talented artisans and crafters offering unique handcrafted gifts, holiday decorations, jewelry, home décor and more.

Whether you're shopping for someone special, looking for one-of-a-kind holiday treasures or simply enjoying a festive day with friends and family, Elf Shelf is the perfect place to start your holiday season.

Shop local and support a great cause! Proceeds from Elf Shelf help the Troy Women's Association provide scholarships and support local schools, charitable organizations and community programs.

Troy High School
3
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Troy Women's Association
2489880426
ElfShelf_TWA@yahoo.com
https://www.troywomensassociation.org/elf-shelf.html
Troy High School
4777 Northfield Parkway
Troy, Minnesota 48098