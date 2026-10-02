Made Market Grand Rapids Holiday Market

Get ready for a festive shopping extravaganza as the holiday season approaches! We're thrilled to host another unforgettable event at one of Grand Rapids' premier venues!

Come explore the ultimate holiday market in Grand Rapids, showcasing more than 50 skilled artists and artisans with their one-of-a-kind, handcrafted treasures. From perfect gift finds to special treats for yourself, this is your opportunity to support local talent and soak in the vibrant spirit of our Grand Rapids maker community.

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Time: 10 AM - 5 PM

Location: The Goei Center (818 Butterworth St SW)

We're so excited to share this day with you! Invite your friends, spread the word, and let's champion these incredible makers together. Admission is $5 for adults, with free entry for kids 15 and under. Oh, and parking? Totally FREE!

Secure your tickets early: https://tickets.mademkt.com/grand-rapids

Save the date and let's kick off the holiday season in style!