© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Made Market Grand Rapids Holiday Market

Made Market Grand Rapids Holiday Market

Get ready for a festive shopping extravaganza as the holiday season approaches! We're thrilled to host another unforgettable event at one of Grand Rapids' premier venues!

Come explore the ultimate holiday market in Grand Rapids, showcasing more than 50 skilled artists and artisans with their one-of-a-kind, handcrafted treasures. From perfect gift finds to special treats for yourself, this is your opportunity to support local talent and soak in the vibrant spirit of our Grand Rapids maker community.

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
Time: 10 AM - 5 PM
Location: The Goei Center (818 Butterworth St SW)

We're so excited to share this day with you! Invite your friends, spread the word, and let's champion these incredible makers together. Admission is $5 for adults, with free entry for kids 15 and under. Oh, and parking? Totally FREE!

Secure your tickets early: https://tickets.mademkt.com/grand-rapids

Save the date and let's kick off the holiday season in style!

The Goei Center
$5
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Made Market
hello@mademkt.com
https://mademkt.com/markets/grand-rapids
The Goei Center
818 Butterworth St SW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504