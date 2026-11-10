Olesons Dollar Drive for WRCNM
Olesons Dollar Drive for WRCNM
Dollar Drive | Nov. 15-26
Support WRCNM’s Safe Home by adding $1 at checkout when you shop at Oleson’s in Petoskey or Charlevoix from Nov. 15–26!
Plus, on Nov. 24 from 4–6 p.m., Tim Nixon of Lite 96.3 will broadcast live from Oleson’s in Petoskey, while we collect food and supplies for the Safe Home.
Olesons Food Stores
07:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan
231-347-0067
info@wrcnm.org
Olesons Food Stores
2000 US-31Petoskey, Michigan 49770
231-347-0067