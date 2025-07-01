Stateside: Friday, June 20, 2025

Defying expectation, the Detroit Tigers are currently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. Rogelio Castillo talked us through the season so far and elaborated on the challenges lying ahead for the Tigers. Plus, Eli Neuberger spoke to the enduring popularity of the Ann Arbor District Library's Summer Reading Game, now in its 15th year. Also, a recent order from a federal judge has put a pause on the Trump administration policy of passport sex markers matching sex assigned at birth. We heard from Jay Kaplan on what that might mean for trans and nonbinary Michiganders. Then, we learned how a recent US Supreme Court ruling on gender care for minors affects Michiganders.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

