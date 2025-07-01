Stateside: Thursday, June 19, 2025
Today on Stateside, we heard from Willie D. Davis, Jr., an educator and historian who is being honored as one of the grand marshals of Lansing’s Juneteenth parade.
Also, a professor at Michigan State University discussed his work on a publicly available dataset of over 2 million Black Americans who were born before emancipation.
Then, the latest episode of The Dish. Host Mercedes Meija talked with Brittany March, owner of It’s Food Detroit, about vegan Detroit-style pizza.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Willie D. Davis, Jr., historian, educator, and Grand Marshal of Lansing’s Juneteenth Parade
- Walter Hawthorne, professor of African and Digital History at Michigan State University, Director of Enslaved.org, editor of the Journal of Slavery and Data Preservation
- Brittany March, chef/owner of It’s Food Detroit