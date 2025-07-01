© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, June 19, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 1, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, we heard from Willie D. Davis, Jr., an educator and historian who is being honored as one of the grand marshals of Lansing’s Juneteenth parade.

Also, a professor at Michigan State University discussed his work on a publicly available dataset of over 2 million Black Americans who were born before emancipation.

Then, the latest episode of The Dish. Host Mercedes Meija talked with Brittany March, owner of It’s Food Detroit, about vegan Detroit-style pizza.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Willie D. Davis, Jr., historian, educator, and Grand Marshal of Lansing’s Juneteenth Parade
  • Walter Hawthorne, professor of African and Digital History at Michigan State University, Director of Enslaved.org, editor of the Journal of Slavery and Data Preservation
  • Brittany March, chef/owner of It’s Food Detroit
Tags
Stateside On Air juneteenthBlack historyDetroitU.S. CensusMichigan State UniversityThe DishVegan
