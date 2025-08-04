Stateside: Monday, August 4, 2025

Today on Stateside, Lake Michigan has seen 19 drownings so far this summer, sparking discussions on the importance of having lifeguards. We talked to a lifeguard certification expert about the risks that come with eliminating lifeguard programs along the Great Lakes.

The city of South Haven is facing lawsuits for recent drowning deaths that occurred on its beaches. Stateside reached out to South Haven city manager Kate Hosier for comment. Hosier provided a statement that reads, in part:

“The City Council has indicated its desire to move forward with the development of a lifeguard program, and staff is following their direction to develop an effective program. South Haven has invested significant time and resources in this matter, perhaps more than any other Lake Michigan community in recent years – even though all our beaches face similar safety issues.”

Then, Ann Arbor's Downtown Home and Garden has announced its closing after more than 100 years in business. The owner of the beloved garden center talked to us about the decision to close. Also, the mayoral primary election is tomorrow in Detroit. The city's official historian looked back at former mayoral runs and candidates throughout history.

